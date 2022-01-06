Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

We'd be surprised if Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman, Jon Bortz, recently sold US$494k worth of stock at US$22.44 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In fact, the recent sale by Jon Bortz was the biggest sale of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$22.58, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 1.9% of Jon Bortz's stake.

Insiders in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PEB Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

Insider Ownership of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Insiders?

An insider sold Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

