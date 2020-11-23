Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Investors may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director of PDC Energy, Inc., Barton Brookman, recently netted US$63k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.93. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 2.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PDC Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Mark Ellis bought US$180k worth of shares at a price of US$18.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$16.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.14k shares for US$255k. But insiders sold 7.86k shares worth US$163k. Overall, PDC Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$14.88. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PDCE Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of PDC Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.8% of PDC Energy shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The PDC Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold PDC Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, PDC Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

