Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

We'd be surprised if PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Chief Information Officer, Sumeet Paul, recently sold US$133k worth of stock at US$6.64 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 25% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PCTEL

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Christopher Woodruff, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$11.25 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$6.57). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of PCTEL shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 16% of PCTEL shares, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The PCTEL Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought PCTEL stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that PCTEL is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of PCTEL.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

