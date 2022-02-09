Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

We'd be surprised if PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Daniel Cho, recently sold US$237k worth of stock at US$23.65 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PCB Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Sang Lee bought US$290k worth of shares at a price of US$22.36 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$25.43. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$848k for 43.32k shares. But insiders sold 10.00k shares worth US$237k. Overall, PCB Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$19.58. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PCB Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Does PCB Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that PCB Bancorp insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$67m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PCB Bancorp Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in PCB Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that PCB Bancorp has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

