Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

We note that the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Independent Director, Joseph Garrett, recently sold US$64k worth of stock for US$42.89 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.8%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Steven Gardner, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$45.48 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$42.51. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$236k for 5.40k shares. But they sold 45.57k shares for US$2.1m. In total, Pacific Premier Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PPBI Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2021

Does Pacific Premier Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Pacific Premier Bancorp insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$76m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pacific Premier Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Pacific Premier Bancorp is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pacific Premier Bancorp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

