Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

We wouldn't blame Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Van Oene, the Chief Operating Officer recently netted about US$590k selling shares at an average price of US$14.23. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 12%, which is notable but not too bad.

Pacific Biosciences of California Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Lucy Shapiro, sold US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$50.40 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$12.43. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Pacific Biosciences of California insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PACB Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Pacific Biosciences of California

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Pacific Biosciences of California insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Pacific Biosciences of California Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Pacific Biosciences of California shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Pacific Biosciences of California (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Of course Pacific Biosciences of California may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.