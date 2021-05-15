Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

We'd be surprised if Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Andrea Pugh, recently sold US$151k worth of stock at US$24.16 per share. That sale was 18% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orrstown Financial Services

In fact, the recent sale by Andrea Pugh was the biggest sale of Orrstown Financial Services shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$25.42). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18%of Andrea Pugh's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$189k for 12.61k shares. But insiders sold 12.85k shares worth US$266k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Orrstown Financial Services than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$20.68. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Orrstown Financial Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Orrstown Financial Services insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 4.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orrstown Financial Services Insiders?

The stark truth for Orrstown Financial Services is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Orrstown Financial Services makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orrstown Financial Services. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Orrstown Financial Services (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

