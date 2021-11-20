Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

We'd be surprised if Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shareholders haven't noticed that the President of Orion Services Group, Scott Green, recently sold US$202k worth of stock at US$3.97 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Orion Energy Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Scott Green was the biggest sale of Orion Energy Systems shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$3.72. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:OESX Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Orion Energy Systems

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Orion Energy Systems insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orion Energy Systems Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Orion Energy Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Orion Energy Systems is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Orion Energy Systems (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

