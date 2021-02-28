Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board of Old Second Bancorp, Inc., William Skoglund, recently netted US$78k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$11.95. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.2%.

Old Second Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President James Eccher for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$8.31 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$11.97. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$178k for 20.46k shares. But they sold 9.35k shares for US$106k. In total, Old Second Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:OSBC Insider Trading Volume March 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Old Second Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Old Second Bancorp insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Old Second Bancorp Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Old Second Bancorp, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Old Second Bancorp. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Old Second Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

