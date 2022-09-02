Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Anyone interested in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Gregory Armstrong, recently divested US$197k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$18.99 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

NOV Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Gregory Armstrong is the biggest insider sale of NOV shares that we've seen in the last year. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.06. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year NOV insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:NOV Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of NOV

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.6% of NOV shares, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NOV Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought NOV stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that NOV has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

