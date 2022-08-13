Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Anyone interested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Patrick Ryan, recently divested US$183k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$14.89 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)

In fact, the recent sale by Patrick Ryan was the biggest sale of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$15.27. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 7.3% of Patrick Ryan's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5.75k shares for US$88k. On the other hand they divested 26.31k shares, for US$409k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NFBK Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Tell Us?

An insider sold Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.