Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Anyone interested in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) should probably be aware that the Executive VP of Finance, Brian Mitts, recently divested US$101k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$50.35 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NexPoint Residential Trust

Notably, that recent sale by Brian Mitts is the biggest insider sale of NexPoint Residential Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$49.27. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NXRT Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Does NexPoint Residential Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that NexPoint Residential Trust insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$128m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The NexPoint Residential Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for NexPoint Residential Trust (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

