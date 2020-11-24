Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTIP)

Anyone interested in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTIP) should probably be aware that a company insider, Steven Heinemann, recently divested US$300k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$3.01 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Network-1 Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Steven Heinemann was the biggest sale of Network-1 Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$2.94. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Network-1 Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AMEX:NTIP Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2020

I will like Network-1 Technologies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Network-1 Technologies insiders own 46% of the company, worth about US$33m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Network-1 Technologies Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Network-1 Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Network-1 Technologies (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

But note: Network-1 Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

