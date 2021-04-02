Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

We note that the Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Managing Director of Southern Africa, Nunthakumarin Pillay, recently sold US$98k worth of stock for US$5.56 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 9.7%.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Nunthakumarin Pillay was the biggest sale of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$5.65, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 9.7% of Nunthakumarin Pillay's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 14.86k shares worth US$63k. But insiders sold 17.67k shares worth US$98k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:UEPS Insider Trading Volume April 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Net 1 UEPS Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Net 1 UEPS Technologies insiders own about US$8.0m worth of shares (which is 2.5% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Net 1 UEPS Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Net 1 UEPS Technologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

