Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

We'd be surprised if NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Daniel Campbell, recently sold US$498k worth of stock at US$41.58 per share. That sale was 23% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NCR

The COO & President, Owen Sullivan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$47.29 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$42.28. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.25k shares for US$51k. But insiders sold 132.45k shares worth US$6.0m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of NCR shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NCR Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.5% of NCR shares, worth about US$83m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The NCR Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for NCR is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for NCR (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

