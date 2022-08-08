Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Anyone interested in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder, Pierre Naude, recently divested US$360k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$32.35 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At nCino

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jeffrey Lunsford, sold US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$37.02 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$35.56. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year nCino insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NCNO Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Insider Ownership Of nCino

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.2% of nCino shares, worth about US$86m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About nCino Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought nCino stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing nCino. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for nCino that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

