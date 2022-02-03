Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI)

We'd be surprised if National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Eric Starkloff, recently sold US$428k worth of stock at US$41.13 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Instruments

The Executive Vice President of Platform & Product, Scott Rust, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$824k worth of shares at a price of US$44.02 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$41.66. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of National Instruments shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NATI Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

I will like National Instruments better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of National Instruments

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of National Instruments shares, worth about US$51m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Instruments Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of National Instruments stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for National Instruments you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.