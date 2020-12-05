Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Anyone interested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief People Officer, Bryan Smith, recently divested US$130k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$130 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Nasdaq Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Lars Ottersgård, for US$419k worth of shares, at about US$120 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$125). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 18% of Lars Ottersgård's stake.

Nasdaq insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NDAQ Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2020

I will like Nasdaq better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of Nasdaq shares, worth about US$92m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nasdaq Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Nasdaq stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Nasdaq is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Nasdaq and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Nasdaq may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.