Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Some Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP of Operations & Finance, Kevin Buchel, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$30.26 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Napco Security Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Richard Soloway, for US$55m worth of shares, at about US$24.70 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$31.00). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 36% of Richard Soloway's stake.

In the last year Napco Security Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NSSC Insider Trading Volume February 19th 2021

Does Napco Security Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Napco Security Technologies insiders own 22% of the company, currently worth about US$126m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Napco Security Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Napco Security Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Napco Security Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

