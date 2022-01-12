Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Investors may wish to note that the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Myovant Sciences Ltd., Matthew Lang, recently netted US$73k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.27. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 2.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Myovant Sciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Frank Karbe, sold US$206k worth of shares at a price of US$18.63 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.10. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Myovant Sciences didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MYOV Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.0% of Myovant Sciences shares, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Myovant Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Myovant Sciences is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

