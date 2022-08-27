Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Some Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Mario Gabelli recently sold a substantial US$2.3m worth of stock at a price of US$65.36 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 36%, which is notable but not too bad.

Mueller Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Mario Gabelli is the biggest insider sale of Mueller Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$65.37. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Mueller Industries than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:MLI Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Mueller Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mueller Industries insiders own 2.9% of the company, currently worth about US$107m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mueller Industries Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Mueller Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Mueller Industries makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mueller Industries has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

