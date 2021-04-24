Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Some Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Head of Investment Management, Daniel Simkowitz, recently sold a substantial US$5.9m worth of stock at a price of US$80.06 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 21% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley

The Chairman & CEO, James Gorman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$73.59 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$80.95). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of James Gorman's holding.

In total, Morgan Stanley insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MS Insider Trading Volume April 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Morgan Stanley

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Morgan Stanley insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$320m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Morgan Stanley is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Morgan Stanley. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Morgan Stanley (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

