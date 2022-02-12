Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Some Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder, Michael Hsing, recently sold a substantial US$15m worth of stock at a price of US$400 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Monolithic Power Systems

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Hsing was the biggest sale of Monolithic Power Systems shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$424. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.0%of Michael Hsing's holding.

In the last year Monolithic Power Systems insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MPWR Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Does Monolithic Power Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Monolithic Power Systems insiders own about US$1.3b worth of shares (which is 6.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Monolithic Power Systems Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Monolithic Power Systems is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Monolithic Power Systems.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

