Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Investors may wish to note that the Director of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc., Kurt Weise, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$30.77. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MidWestOne Financial Group

Notably, that recent sale by Kurt Weise is the biggest insider sale of MidWestOne Financial Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$30.90. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.84k shares worth US$163k. But insiders sold 4.00k shares worth US$119k. In total, MidWestOne Financial Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$23.84. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MOFG Insider Trading Volume April 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of MidWestOne Financial Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares, worth about US$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MidWestOne Financial Group Insiders?

The stark truth for MidWestOne Financial Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MidWestOne Financial Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

