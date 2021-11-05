Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

We wouldn't blame Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Judson Althoff, a company insider, recently netted about US$18m selling shares at an average price of US$332. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 28%, which is notable but not too bad.

Microsoft Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Satya Nadella, for US$23m worth of shares, at about US$305 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$336. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.6% of Satya Nadella's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Microsoft than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Microsoft insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$1.5b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Microsoft Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Microsoft stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Microsoft makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Microsoft. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Microsoft you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

