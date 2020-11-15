Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Anyone interested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of MCU8 & MCU16 Business Units, Stephen Drehobl, recently divested US$366k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$126 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

Microchip Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, Ganesh Moorthy, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$107 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$126). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 3.8% of Ganesh Moorthy's stake.

Microchip Technology insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MCHP Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Microchip Technology insiders own 2.1% of the company, currently worth about US$681m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Microchip Technology Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Microchip Technology is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Microchip Technology.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

