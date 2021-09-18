Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Anyone interested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) should probably be aware that the Independent Chairperson, Karen Seaberg, recently divested US$250k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$63.25 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MGP Ingredients

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Chairperson Karen Seaberg was not the only time they sold MGP Ingredients shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$945k worth of shares at a price of US$48.15 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$63.01). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.8% of Karen Seaberg's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$22k for 521.00 shares. But they sold 130.93k shares for US$6.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of MGP Ingredients shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MGPI Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of MGP Ingredients

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MGP Ingredients insiders own about US$365m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The MGP Ingredients Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought MGP Ingredients stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that MGP Ingredients is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MGP Ingredients. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MGP Ingredients you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

