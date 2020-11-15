Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

We'd be surprised if Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman of the Board, John Sullivan, recently sold US$340k worth of stock at US$272 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Robert Dwyer, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$259 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$281). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Robert Dwyer's holding.

Mesa Laboratories insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.6% of Mesa Laboratories shares, worth about US$65m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Insiders sold Mesa Laboratories shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mesa Laboratories. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Mesa Laboratories and we suggest you have a look.

