Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

We'd be surprised if Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, John Kenny, recently sold US$250k worth of stock at US$25.00 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 23% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meridian Bioscience

Notably, that recent sale by John Kenny is the biggest insider sale of Meridian Bioscience shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$24.40. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:VIVO Insider Trading Volume March 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Meridian Bioscience

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Meridian Bioscience insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$5.8m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Meridian Bioscience Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Meridian Bioscience makes money, and is growing profits. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meridian Bioscience. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Meridian Bioscience has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

