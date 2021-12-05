Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Investors may wish to note that the VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller of Mercury Systems, Inc., Michelle McCarthy, recently netted US$75k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$49.60. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 12%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mercury Systems

The Executive VP, Michael Ruppert, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$450k worth of shares at a price of US$72.54 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$47.17. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Mercury Systems insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MRCY Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Does Mercury Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Mercury Systems insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mercury Systems Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Mercury Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mercury Systems. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Mercury Systems that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

