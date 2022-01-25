Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Anyone interested in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) should probably be aware that the Chief Operating Officer, Martin Kuczmarski, recently divested US$179k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$9.36 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Membership Collective Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Ronald Burkle made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$12.33 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.49. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.4m for 344.10k shares. On the other hand they divested 19.14k shares, for US$179k. In total, Membership Collective Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MCG Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Insider Ownership of Membership Collective Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Membership Collective Group insiders own 33% of the company, currently worth about US$633m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Membership Collective Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Membership Collective Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Membership Collective Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

