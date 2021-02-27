Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

We wouldn't blame Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that R. Hamner, the Founder recently netted about US$5.6m selling shares at an average price of US$22.49. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Medical Properties Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Edward Aldag, for US$7.4m worth of shares, at about US$18.60 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$21.59, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Edward Aldag's holding.

Insiders in Medical Properties Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MPW Insider Trading Volume February 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Medical Properties Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Medical Properties Trust insiders own about US$189m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Medical Properties Trust Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Medical Properties Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Medical Properties Trust. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Medical Properties Trust (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

