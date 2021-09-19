Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

We wouldn't blame McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Bonderman, a company insider, recently netted about US$139m selling shares at an average price of US$21.71. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.6%.

McAfee Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by David Bonderman was the biggest sale of McAfee shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$21.81). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 9.6% of David Bonderman's stake.

Insiders in McAfee didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MCFE Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of McAfee

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. McAfee insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About McAfee Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought McAfee stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that McAfee is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

