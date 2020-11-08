Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

We'd be surprised if Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP, Peter Heilmann, recently sold US$298k worth of stock at US$55.20 per share. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Matson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Peter Heilmann is the biggest insider sale of Matson shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$55.59. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16%of Peter Heilmann's holding.

In total, Matson insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MATX Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2020

Does Matson Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Matson insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Matson Insiders?

Insiders sold Matson shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Matson is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Matson. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Matson that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

