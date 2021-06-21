Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

We wouldn't blame Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Willem Meintjes, the Chief Accounting Officer recently netted about US$535k selling shares at an average price of US$53.51. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

Marvell Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Mitchell Gaynor, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$910k worth of shares at a price of US$46.84 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$54.27). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of Mitchell Gaynor's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Marvell Technology than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MRVL Insider Trading Volume June 21st 2021

Does Marvell Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Marvell Technology insiders own about US$231m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marvell Technology Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Marvell Technology.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

