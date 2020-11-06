Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Some MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Global Head of Sales, Kevin McPherson, recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$559 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MarketAxess Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Kevin McPherson was the biggest sale of MarketAxess Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$581, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 5.1% of Kevin McPherson's stake.

In the last year MarketAxess Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MKTX Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

I will like MarketAxess Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of MarketAxess Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that MarketAxess Holdings insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$710m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MarketAxess Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since MarketAxess Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MarketAxess Holdings you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.