Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

We note that the Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Director, Anthony Markel, recently sold US$82k worth of stock for US$1,266 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.08%.

Markel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board, Steven Markel, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$1,299 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$1,242. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 197.00 shares for US$228k. But insiders sold 1.63k shares worth US$2.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Markel shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MKL Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Does Markel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Markel insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$350m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Markel Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Markel stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Markel makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Markel. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Markel (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

