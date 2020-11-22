Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Anyone interested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) should probably be aware that the President, Hessam Nadji, recently divested US$494k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$35.05 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marcus & Millichap

In fact, the recent sale by Hessam Nadji was the biggest sale of Marcus & Millichap shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$35.23, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.9% of Hessam Nadji's holding.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MMI Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does Marcus & Millichap Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Marcus & Millichap insiders own about US$537m worth of shares (which is 39% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marcus & Millichap Tell Us?

An insider sold Marcus & Millichap shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marcus & Millichap. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Marcus & Millichap (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

