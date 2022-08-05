Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

We wouldn't blame Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Eddie Capel, the President recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$141. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

Manhattan Associates Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Thomas Noonan, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$166 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$144). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Manhattan Associates insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Manhattan Associates

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Manhattan Associates insiders own about US$71m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Manhattan Associates Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Manhattan Associates is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Manhattan Associates that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

