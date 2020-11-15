Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

We'd be surprised if LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Jagjeet Bindra, recently sold US$256k worth of stock at US$79.97 per share. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LyondellBasell Industries

Notably, that recent sale by Jagjeet Bindra is the biggest insider sale of LyondellBasell Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$76.64. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.70k shares for US$378k. But they sold 3.20k shares for US$256k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by LyondellBasell Industries insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LYB Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of LyondellBasell Industries

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that LyondellBasell Industries insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$51m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LyondellBasell Industries Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

