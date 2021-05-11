Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Luther Burbank Corporation, Jack Krouskup, recently netted US$57k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$11.44. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 13%. This does not instill confidence.

Luther Burbank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Liana Prieto, for US$361k worth of shares, at about US$12.09 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$11.83. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.50k shares worth US$98k. But they sold 58.42k shares for US$663k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Luther Burbank shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$11.34. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LBC Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

Does Luther Burbank Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Luther Burbank insiders own 79% of the company, worth about US$484m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Luther Burbank Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Luther Burbank shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Luther Burbank is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Luther Burbank you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

