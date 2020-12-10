Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Some Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the COO & Secretary, Christopher Holzshu, recently sold a substantial US$3.7m worth of stock at a price of US$293 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lithia Motors

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Bryan DeBoer, sold US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$262 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$279). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 7.2% of Bryan DeBoer's stake.

Lithia Motors insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LAD Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2020

Insider Ownership of Lithia Motors

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lithia Motors insiders own 1.7% of the company, currently worth about US$128m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Lithia Motors Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Lithia Motors shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Lithia Motors is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Lithia Motors that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

