Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Some Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder & Co-Chair, Sven-Olof Lindblad, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$17.24 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Founder & Co-Chair Sven-Olof Lindblad was not their only sale of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$17.45 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$17.82). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.8% of Sven-Olof Lindblad's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:LIND Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders own 38% of the company, worth about US$339m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

