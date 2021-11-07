Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Some Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, L. Dryden, recently sold a substantial US$777k worth of stock at a price of US$16.59 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 4.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Thomas Smith, sold US$956k worth of shares at a price of US$17.34 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$17.64. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 20% of Thomas Smith's holding.

In total, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:LIND Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$342m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

