Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

We'd be surprised if Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shareholders haven't noticed that the Founder & Chairman, Ludmila Smolyansky, recently sold US$126k worth of stock at US$5.49 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Lifeway Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Founder & Chairman Ludmila Smolyansky was not their only sale of Lifeway Foods shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$331k worth of shares at a price of US$7.91 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$5.40). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Lifeway Foods insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$6.17, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$5.40). The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Lifeway Foods

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lifeway Foods insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about US$42m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lifeway Foods Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Lifeway Foods makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Lifeway Foods (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

