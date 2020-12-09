Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

We'd be surprised if Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Ron Gusek, recently sold US$110k worth of stock at US$10.96 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Liberty Oilfield Services

Notably, that recent sale by Ron Gusek is the biggest insider sale of Liberty Oilfield Services shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$11.13, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 0.8% of Ron Gusek's stake.

Liberty Oilfield Services insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LBRT Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of Liberty Oilfield Services

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Liberty Oilfield Services insiders own 6.6% of the company, worth about US$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Liberty Oilfield Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Liberty Oilfield Services.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

