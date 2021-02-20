Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

We'd be surprised if Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP, Elliot Zimmer, recently sold US$105k worth of stock at US$293 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lennox International

The Executive VP & CTO, Prakash Bedapudi, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$303 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$294. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Lennox International insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:LII Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lennox International insiders own 3.6% of the company, currently worth about US$394m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Lennox International Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Lennox International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

