Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

We'd be surprised if Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP, Scott Douglas, recently sold US$393k worth of stock at US$43.67 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Leggett & Platt

Notably, that recent sale by Scott Douglas is the biggest insider sale of Leggett & Platt shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$44.64). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Scott Douglas's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LEG Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2020

Does Leggett & Platt Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.1% of Leggett & Platt shares, worth about US$68m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Leggett & Platt Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Leggett & Platt you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

