Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

We'd be surprised if Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Brendan Kennedy, recently sold US$316k worth of stock at US$2.10 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Leafly Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Brendan Kennedy was the biggest sale of Leafly Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$1.93). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:LFLY Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 26% of Leafly Holdings shares, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Leafly Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Leafly Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Leafly Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

