Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

We wouldn't blame LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jason Lippert, the CEO, President & Director recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$135. However, that sale only accounted for 3.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LCI Industries

Notably, that recent sale by Jason Lippert is the biggest insider sale of LCI Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$133. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.0m for 40.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 29.87k shares, for US$3.9m. All up, insiders sold more shares in LCI Industries than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$129, on average. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LCII Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LCI Industries insiders own about US$93m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LCI Industries Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought LCI Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that LCI Industries is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for LCI Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

